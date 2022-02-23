Chattanooga visits East Tennessee State after Brewer’s 29-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (22-7, 12-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Ledarrius Brewer scored 29 points in East Tennessee State’s 77-67 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-5 at home. East Tennessee State is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Mocs are 12-4 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is 19-6 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Mocs won the last matchup 82-52 on Dec. 31. Malachi Smith scored 17 points to help lead the Mocs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Smith is averaging 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

