Chattanooga visits Mercer following Johnson’s 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (18-5, 9-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-10, 6-5 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Jalen Johnson scored 21 points in Mercer’s 77-68 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bears are 9-2 in home games. Mercer averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mocs have gone 9-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon with 13.6 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 3.2.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mocs won 77-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Smith led the Mocs with 22 points, and Johnson led the Bears with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Felipe Haase is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Smith is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

