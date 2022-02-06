Chelsea to play Asian champion Al Hilal in Club World Cup SF

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Champions League winner Chelsea will play Asian champion Al Hilal in the semifinals of the Club World Cup.

The London club discovered Wednesday’s opponent after flying into Abu Dhabi where Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal beat UAE champion Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea is being led in Abu Dhabi by assistant coaches Arno Michels and Zsolt Low while coach Thomas Tuchel is isolating in London after being announced on Saturday as having contracted the coronavirus.

The South American champions, Palmeiras, join the European champions in entering the seven-team competition in the last four. Palmeiras on Tuesday will play Al Ahly. The African champions from Egypt beat CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey of Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.