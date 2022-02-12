On Air: America This Week
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

China 12, Italy 9

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 3:56 am
< a min read
      

China 12, Italy 9

China 2 1 0 3 0 3 0 0 3 0 12
Italy 0 0 1 0 3 0 2 1 0 2 9

China

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 83.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Wang Z. Shots: 19, Points: 60, Percentage: 79.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Xu J. Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Italy

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 272, Team Percentage: 85.

S. Arman Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

S. Gonin Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

J. Retornaz Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!