China 5, Denmark 4
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|5
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|4
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.
Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 255, Team Percentage: 80.
H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
M. Krause Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
