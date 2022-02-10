Trending:
China 5, Denmark 4

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:54 pm
China 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 5
Denmark 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 4

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 255, Team Percentage: 80.

H. Holtermann Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Krause Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

M. Noergaard Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

K. Wiksten Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

