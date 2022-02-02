China 6, Australia 5

China 1 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 — 6 Australia 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 — 5

China

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

Fan S. Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 69.

