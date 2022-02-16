On Air: America in the Morning
China 6, Switzerland 5

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 4:00 am
China 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 6
Switzerland 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 5

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ma X. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 96.

Wang Z. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 95.

Xu J. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 99.

Zou Q. Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 89.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 94.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.

