China 9, Sweden 6

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 9:59 am
China 0 0 3 0 1 2 0 0 2 1 9
Sweden 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 6

China

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 81.

Han Y. Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Dong Z. Shots: 19, Points: 69, Percentage: 91.

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 235, Team Percentage: 74.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

S. Mabergs Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

S. McManus Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 19, Points: 50, Percentage: 66.

