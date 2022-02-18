Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Green Bay 74-55

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:24 pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui registered 16 points as Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Green Bay 74-55 on Friday night.

Deonte Billups had 15 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (17-10, 12-6 Horizon League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jalon Pipkins added 13 points. Bobby Planutis had seven rebounds.

Kamari McGee had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-22, 3-14), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Green Bay 71-55 on Feb. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

