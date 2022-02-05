Trending:
Christon leads Grambling against Alabama State after 25-point game

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 4-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-12, 6-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Alabama State Hornets after Cameron Christon scored 25 points in Grambling’s 80-73 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their home court. Grambling ranks third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. A.J. Taylor paces the Tigers with 5.8 boards.

The Hornets are 4-5 against conference opponents. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 11.0 assists per game led by DJ Jackson averaging 2.5.

The Tigers and Hornets match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Taylor is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Jordan O’Neal is averaging 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Trace Young is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

