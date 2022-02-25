Cincinnati hosts conference rival South Florida

South Florida Bulls (7-20, 2-13 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-11, 7-8 AAC)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Cincinnati and South Florida will play on Saturday.

The Bearcats are 12-5 in home games. Cincinnati is eighth in the AAC scoring 68.4 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Bulls are 2-13 in AAC play. South Florida is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won 70-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. David Dejulius led the Bearcats with 24 points, and Sam Hines Jr. led the Bulls with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Javon Greene averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Caleb Murphy is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.