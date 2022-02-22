Citadel faces Mercer, looks to end 3-game skid

Citadel Bulldogs (11-16, 5-11 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (15-14, 8-8 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel heads into the matchup against Mercer as losers of three in a row.

The Bears have gone 10-3 in home games. Mercer is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 5-11 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks second in the SoCon with 16.6 assists per game led by Tyler Moffe averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Bears won the last meeting 71-64 on Jan. 18. James Glisson III scored 16 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Hayden Brown is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.