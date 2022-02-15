Citadel hosts Wofford after Brown’s 22-point game

Wofford Terriers (15-11, 7-7 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the Wofford Terriers after Hayden Brown scored 22 points in Citadel’s 83-79 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 in home games. Citadel has a 6-11 record against teams above .500.

The Terriers are 7-7 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 89-77 on Jan. 20. Max Klesmit scored 27 points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Klesmit is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 steals. B.J. Mack is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

