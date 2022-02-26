City scores in 82nd, avoids late penalty in win at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — It was a controversial VAR decision that will be celebrated in the blue half of Manchester and lamented by both halves of Merseyside.

Manchester City was protecting a 1-0 lead at Everton — following Phil Foden’s slightly fortunate 82nd-minute goal — when its holding midfielder Rodri appeared to give away a penalty in stoppage time when a spinning ball struck his outstretched right arm.

The on-field referee didn’t have a good enough view to see it and after a lengthy video review, it was adjudged that the ball struck Rodri high enough up his arm to not merit a penalty.

City held on for a victory that pushed the Premier League champions into a six-point lead over Liverpool, which was hoping for a favor by its neighbor.

Everton nearly provided it.

Frank Lampard’s side was successfully frustrating City, and even looking dangerous on the counterattack, only to concede an unfortunate goal that saw a cross by Bernardo Silva take two deflections — off Mason Holgate then Michael Keane — on its way to reaching Foden.

The England attacker took a touch and guided a close-range finish past a flat-footed Jordan Pickford.

