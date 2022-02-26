On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

City scores in 82nd, avoids late penalty in win at Everton

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 3:19 pm
1 min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — It was a controversial VAR decision that will be celebrated in the blue half of Manchester and lamented by both halves of Merseyside.

Manchester City was protecting a 1-0 lead at Everton — following Phil Foden’s slightly fortunate 82nd-minute goal — when its holding midfielder Rodri appeared to give away a penalty in stoppage time when a spinning ball struck his outstretched right arm.

The on-field referee didn’t have a good enough view to see it and after a lengthy video review, it was adjudged that the ball struck Rodri high enough up his arm to not merit a penalty.

City held on for a victory that pushed the Premier League champions into a six-point lead over Liverpool, which was hoping for a favor by its neighbor.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Everton nearly provided it.

Frank Lampard’s side was successfully frustrating City, and even looking dangerous on the counterattack, only to concede an unfortunate goal that saw a cross by Bernardo Silva take two deflections — off Mason Holgate then Michael Keane — on its way to reaching Foden.

The England attacker took a touch and guided a close-range finish past a flat-footed Jordan Pickford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News