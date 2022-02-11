Clay, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-18, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-17, 2-10 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jr. Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles visit Ray’Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in OVC play.

The Cougars have gone 5-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 68.2 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 4-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenny White Jr. averaging 2.9.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 94-76 on Jan. 21. White scored 23 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deejuan Pruitt is averaging 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging three made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Clay is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Golden Eagles. White is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

