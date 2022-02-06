Clemson 59, Virginia 55

CLEMSON (8-15)

Robinson 2-10 1-2 5, Hank 3-7 0-0 9, Bradford 3-10 2-2 9, Ott 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 7-15 7-8 23, Gaines 1-2 1-2 3, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-0 0-0 0, Elmore 0-2 0-0 0, Inyang 4-7 0-1 8, Totals 20-58 13-17 59

VIRGINIA (3-17)

Clarkson 1-4 3-6 5, McLean 5-8 1-4 11, Miller 3-8 2-4 8, Toi 4-14 1-2 11, Valladay 3-10 1-2 8, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 3-8 1-6 7, Dale 2-4 0-0 5, Lawson 0-2 0-2 0, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 9-26 55

Clemson 12 12 15 20 — 59 Virginia 15 18 10 12 — 55

3-Point Goals_Clemson 6-20 (Robinson 0-1, Hank 3-6, Bradford 1-4, Ott 0-3, Washington 2-4, Elmore 0-2), Virginia 4-22 (McLean 0-1, Miller 0-3, Toi 2-9, Valladay 1-4, Dale 1-3, Lawson 0-2). Assists_Clemson 9 (Bradford 4), Virginia 10 (Valladay 4). Fouled Out_Clemson Inyang, Virginia Toi, Lawson. Rebounds_Clemson 38 (Bradford 7, Washington 7), Virginia 49 (Parker 12). Total Fouls_Clemson 21, Virginia 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,798.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.