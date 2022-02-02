Clemson 75, Florida St. 69

FLORIDA ST. (13-8)

Butler 4-10 0-0 9, Ngom 3-3 0-0 6, Evans 4-8 2-3 11, Mills 6-11 3-4 16, Polite 1-2 2-2 5, Cleveland 3-8 2-3 8, Prieto 2-3 0-0 5, Warley 0-3 1-4 1, Wilkes 1-3 0-0 3, Fletcher 2-3 0-0 5, McLeod 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-16 69.

CLEMSON (12-9)

Hall 5-8 5-6 15, Tyson 1-2 0-0 3, Collins 3-6 2-4 9, Dawes 2-9 0-0 4, Hunter 4-6 4-7 12, Bohannon 5-7 1-1 11, Honor 5-7 0-0 12, Hemenway 2-5 3-3 9, Schieffelin 0-2 0-0 0, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 15-21 75.

Halftime_Clemson 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 7-22 (Fletcher 1-2, Mills 1-2, Polite 1-2, Prieto 1-2, Evans 1-3, Wilkes 1-3, Butler 1-5, Warley 0-1, Cleveland 0-2), Clemson 6-15 (Honor 2-2, Hemenway 2-4, Tyson 1-1, Collins 1-2, Dawes 0-6). Rebounds_Florida St. 20 (Polite 5), Clemson 35 (Collins 8). Assists_Florida St. 16 (Butler, Warley 3), Clemson 15 (Honor 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 17, Clemson 17. A_6,578 (10,000).

