Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69

WAKE FOREST (21-7)
Monsanto 6-14 1-2 17, Walton 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 13, Williamson 3-9 0-0 8, LaRavia 4-13 6-6 15, Hildreth 2-2 1-2 6, Marsh 4-5 0-0 8, Whitt 0-2 0-0 0, Sy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 10-14 69.
CLEMSON (12-15)
Schieffelin 4-10 2-4 10, Middlebrooks 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 1-5 4-6 7, Honor 5-7 1-2 13, Hunter 10-12 0-0 21, Bohannon 3-7 1-1 7, Dawes 5-11 6-6 19, Hemenway 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 14-19 80.
Halftime_Clemson 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 9-32 (Monsanto 4-11, Williamson 2-7, Hildreth 1-1, LaRavia 1-5, Williams 1-6, Whitt 0-2), Clemson 8-18 (Dawes 3-8, Honor 2-3, Hemenway 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, Schieffelin 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Schieffelin. Rebounds_Wake Forest 32 (LaRavia 8), Clemson 26 (Collins 8). Assists_Wake Forest 13 (Williams 4), Clemson 18 (Collins, Dawes 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 18, Clemson 16.
