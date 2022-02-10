Clemson 87, Wake Forest 78

WAKE FOREST (12-12)
Becker 4-9 2-2 10, Morra 8-12 0-0 16, Summiel 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 3-6 7-10 14, Spear 6-19 2-4 18, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 2-6 1-2 6, Williams 4-8 2-3 12, Totals 28-64 14-21 78
CLEMSON (9-16)
Robinson 4-7 11-13 19, Hank 3-5 0-0 7, Bradford 4-9 1-1 9, Ott 1-5 2-2 5, Washington 10-19 4-6 26, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 7-12 4-6 18, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Standifer 1-2 0-0 3, Elmore 0-2 0-0 0, Inyang 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 30-62 22-28 87
|Wake Forest
|19
|15
|16
|28
|—
|78
|Clemson
|16
|22
|21
|28
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-16 (Summiel 0-1, Harrison 1-2, Spear 4-8, Scruggs 1-2, Williams 2-3), Clemson 5-18 (Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-3, Ott 1-4, Washington 2-4, Gaines 0-2, Standifer 1-2, Elmore 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 14 (Harrison 5), Clemson 11 (Washington 6). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Williams. Rebounds_Wake Forest 32 (Morra 9), Clemson 42 (Robinson 11). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 24, Clemson 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_580.
