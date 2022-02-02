Trending:
Clergeot leads SE Louisiana against McNeese after 29-point outing

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

SE Louisiana Lions (11-11, 3-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-14, 2-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays the McNeese Cowboys after Keon Clergeot scored 29 points in SE Louisiana’s 78-68 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 5-2 at home. McNeese ranks seventh in the Southland with 12.9 assists per game led by Kellon Taylor averaging 2.7.

The Lions have gone 3-2 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Clergeot with 3.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. The Lions won the last meeting 83-78 on Jan. 7. Ryan Burkhardt scored 20 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Burkhardt is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.8 points. Gus Okafor is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

