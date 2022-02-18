Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland St. 78, Milwaukee 61

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND ST. (18-7)

Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Gomillion 7-9 3-4 20, Parker 2-2 3-4 8, Patton 2-4 7-8 11, Hodge 3-10 3-4 10, Hill 4-8 3-4 11, Finstuen 1-6 2-2 4, Mirambeaux 3-6 0-1 6, Woodrich 1-2 3-3 6, Jack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 24-30 78.

MILWAUKEE (9-19)

Simms 3-10 0-0 6, St. Pierre 5-5 2-3 12, Gholston 2-12 1-3 6, Hancock 1-4 2-2 5, Lathon 4-5 1-2 11, Newby 2-5 0-1 5, Thomas 3-6 0-1 6, Baker 2-2 2-2 6, Browning 2-6 0-2 4, Sinani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 8-16 61.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-17 (Gomillion 3-3, Parker 1-1, Woodrich 1-2, Hodge 1-6, Patton 0-1, Finstuen 0-2, Hill 0-2), Milwaukee 5-20 (Lathon 2-2, Hancock 1-4, Newby 1-4, Gholston 1-7, Thomas 0-1, Browning 0-2). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 37 (Mirambeaux 10), Milwaukee 21 (Simms, Lathon 4). Assists_Cleveland St. 14 (Gomillion, Patton 3), Milwaukee 12 (Gholston 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 16, Milwaukee 21. A_2,355 (10,783).

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery