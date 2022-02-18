Cleveland St. 78, Milwaukee 61

CLEVELAND ST. (18-7)
Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Gomillion 7-9 3-4 20, Parker 2-2 3-4 8, Patton 2-4 7-8 11, Hodge 3-10 3-4 10, Hill 4-8 3-4 11, Finstuen 1-6 2-2 4, Mirambeaux 3-6 0-1 6, Woodrich 1-2 3-3 6, Jack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 24-30 78.
MILWAUKEE (9-19)
Simms 3-10 0-0 6, St. Pierre 5-5 2-3 12, Gholston 2-12 1-3 6, Hancock 1-4 2-2 5, Lathon 4-5 1-2 11, Newby 2-5 0-1 5, Thomas 3-6 0-1 6, Baker 2-2 2-2 6, Browning 2-6 0-2 4, Sinani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 8-16 61.
Halftime_Cleveland St. 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-17 (Gomillion 3-3, Parker 1-1, Woodrich 1-2, Hodge 1-6, Patton 0-1, Finstuen 0-2, Hill 0-2), Milwaukee 5-20 (Lathon 2-2, Hancock 1-4, Newby 1-4, Gholston 1-7, Thomas 0-1, Browning 0-2). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 37 (Mirambeaux 10), Milwaukee 21 (Simms, Lathon 4). Assists_Cleveland St. 14 (Gomillion, Patton 3), Milwaukee 12 (Gholston 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 16, Milwaukee 21. A_2,355 (10,783).
