Cleveland St. 84, Milwaukee 71

MILWAUKEE (7-17)

Simms 2-6 4-4 8, Bol 2-3 1-1 5, Baldwin 1-8 3-4 5, Gholston 5-17 2-2 14, Lathon 2-9 3-4 7, Thomas 5-9 2-2 13, Newby 3-8 4-4 12, Hancock 2-3 0-0 5, Sinani 0-0 0-0 0, Pappas 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-64 19-21 71.

CLEVELAND ST. (16-5)

Johnson 4-5 2-3 10, Gomillion 3-7 2-2 8, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Patton 5-12 2-2 15, Hodge 7-13 5-6 21, Hill 5-10 6-6 17, Finstuen 3-5 1-1 7, Woodrich 1-2 0-0 3, Mirambeaux 0-3 0-0 0, Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Sternberg 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-59 19-22 84.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 6-24 (Gholston 2-7, Newby 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Hancock 1-2, Lathon 0-3, Baldwin 0-4), Cleveland St. 7-22 (Patton 3-7, Hodge 2-7, Woodrich 1-2, Hill 1-3, Parker 0-1, Finstuen 0-2). Rebounds_Milwaukee 33 (Thomas 7), Cleveland St. 36 (Johnson, Gomillion 8). Assists_Milwaukee 9 (Gholston 4), Cleveland St. 19 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Cleveland St. 18.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.