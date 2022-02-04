Cleveland St. 85, Green Bay 69

GREEN BAY (4-17)

Ansong 8-12 1-2 17, Meyer 7-14 3-5 17, Jenkins 5-10 6-6 19, McGee 2-13 3-4 7, Stieber 1-3 2-2 4, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Claflin 1-1 0-0 3, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0, Kirciman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 15-19 69.

CLEVELAND ST. (15-5)

Johnson 4-4 1-3 9, Gomillion 2-5 0-0 5, Parker 2-3 0-0 4, Patton 7-11 0-0 16, Hodge 5-8 0-0 11, Hill 5-9 0-0 11, Finstuen 4-5 0-0 9, Woodrich 4-6 4-4 15, Mirambeaux 0-0 3-6 3, Greene 0-1 2-2 2, Sternberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-52 10-15 85.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-17 (Jenkins 3-6, Claflin 1-1, Ansong 0-1, Kellogg 0-1, McGee 0-2, Stieber 0-2, Tucker 0-4), Cleveland St. 9-16 (Woodrich 3-4, Patton 2-3, Gomillion 1-1, Finstuen 1-2, Hill 1-3, Hodge 1-3). Rebounds_Green Bay 26 (Ansong 8), Cleveland St. 28 (Johnson 7). Assists_Green Bay 13 (Stieber 6), Cleveland St. 24 (Patton 5). Total Fouls_Green Bay 13, Cleveland St. 16. A_2,111 (13,610).

