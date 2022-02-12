Coastal Carolina plays Georgia Southern after Cole’s 20-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-11, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-11, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles after Vince Cole scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 61-50 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers are 9-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt scoring 73.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-7 in conference matchups. Georgia Southern averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Chanticleers won the last matchup 76-72 on Jan. 21. Essam Mostafa scored 19 points points to help lead the Chanticleers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 15.1 points. Mostafa is averaging 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Cam Bryant is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points. Elijah McCadden is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.