Cockburn leads No. 18 Illinois against Indiana after 37-point showing

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 1:22 am
Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Kofi Cockburn scored 37 points in Illinois’ 80-67 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-1 in home games. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 6.2.

The Fighting Illini are 9-2 in Big Ten play. Illinois is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Cockburn averaging 13.8.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Cockburn is averaging 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

