Cohill leads Youngstown State against Oakland after 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-7, 9-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (14-10, 8-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Dwayne Cohill scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 66-64 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon shooting 34.1% from deep, led by William Dunn shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-3 in conference play. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon with 14.1 assists per game led by Jalen Moore averaging 7.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last meeting 87-72 on Jan. 1. Jamal Cain scored 23 points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Akuchie is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Cain is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.0 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

