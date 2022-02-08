Cohill leads Youngstown State against Oakland after 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-7, 9-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (14-10, 8-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Dwayne Cohill scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 66-64 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 in home games. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 34.1% from downtown, led by William Dunn shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-3 in Horizon play. Oakland leads the Horizon scoring 76.3 points per game while shooting 44.2%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Grizzlies won 87-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Jamal Cain led the Golden Grizzlies with 23 points, and Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohill is averaging 12.7 points for the Penguins. Akuchie is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Jalen Moore is averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 assists and two steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

