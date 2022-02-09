Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cohill scores 24 to lift Youngstown State over Oakland 78-71

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 24 points as Youngstown State defeated Oakland 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 19 points for Youngstown State (15-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Myles Hunter added 12 points and Michael Akuchie had 10 rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4). Jalen Moore added 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman had 10 points.

The Penguins leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 87-72 on Jan. 1.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami