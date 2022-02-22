Cole rallies No. 21 UConn past No. 8 Villanova late

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night.

Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East), who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years.

Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half.

Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater added 15 for Villanova (21-7, 14-4), which had won five in a row and eight of nine.

Villanova had a four-point lead and the ball with 35 seconds remaining. But then Caleb Daniels missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Wildcats, the best free-throw shooting team in the country, and Villanova was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 80, MISSOURI 61

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead Tennessee over Missouri.

Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that mark with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler shot 9 of 12 and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.

Santiago Vescovi went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee.

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-18, 4-11) with 16 points.

NO. 18 ARKANSAS 82, FLORIDA 74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with a little more than a minute remaining, and Arkansas beat Florida for its first win in Gainesville since 1995.

The Razorbacks won for the 12th time in 13 games and ended a 14-game skid in the O’Connell Center.

Notae added six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Davonte Davis had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jaylin Williams finished with 15 points and 10 boards — his 14th double-double of the season and fifth straight — despite spending much of the second half in foul trouble.

The trio combined to score 32 of Arkansas’ 45 points in the second half as the Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) remained the hottest team in the league.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with a career-high 29 points.

Arkansas outscored Florida 10-3 to end the game.

NO. 25 IOWA 86, MICHIGAN STATE 60

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State.

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since.

Keegan Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season.

It was the third consecutive win by Iowa over the struggling Spartans (18-9, 9-7), who have dropped five of six overall.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.