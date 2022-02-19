On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cole, Williams lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 73-63

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:07 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had 16 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers got past Troy 73-63 on Saturday.

Rudi Williams added 13 points for the Chanticleers (14-12, 6-8 Sun Belt). Essam Mostafa chipped in 12, Josh Uduje scored 11 and Ebrima Dibba had 11. Williams also had nine rebounds, while Mostafa posted nine rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 10 points for the Trojans (18-9, 9-5). Duke Deen added 10 points. Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Coastal Carolina 69-59 on Jan. 6.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery