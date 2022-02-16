Colgate 100, Army 90

COLGATE (16-11)
Records 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 4-13 9-9 20, Ferguson 8-15 2-3 22, Richardson 5-9 4-4 18, Moffatt 5-8 4-6 16, Lynch-Daniels 5-7 0-0 12, Woodward 4-4 0-0 8, Thomson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-59 19-22 100.
ARMY (13-14)
Mann 4-8 0-0 10, Peterson 6-9 6-11 18, J.Caldwell 4-10 3-5 12, Duhart 4-9 0-0 11, Rucker 11-17 3-5 29, Small 1-1 2-3 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Naess 2-2 0-0 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-1 0-0 0, I.Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 14-24 90.
Halftime_Colgate 52-43. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 15-31 (Richardson 4-6, Ferguson 4-10, Cummings 3-9, Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Moffatt 2-3), Army 12-24 (Rucker 4-6, Duhart 3-7, Mann 2-5, Naess 1-1, Small 1-1, J.Caldwell 1-4). Rebounds_Colgate 28 (Records 7), Army 25 (Mann 6). Assists_Colgate 24 (Richardson, Moffatt 6), Army 16 (Duhart 6). Total Fouls_Colgate 18, Army 17. A_526 (5,043).
