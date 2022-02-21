Colgate 63, American 49

AMERICAN (8-20)
O’Neil 2-4 0-0 6, Rogers 2-9 0-0 4, Beckton 5-9 5-8 16, Smalls 6-12 0-0 12, Stephens 3-6 0-0 7, Knotek 0-4 0-0 0, Donadio 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Delaney 0-2 0-2 0, Ball 1-1 0-1 2, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 5-11 49.
COLGATE (18-11)
Records 5-6 1-1 11, Cummings 3-12 0-0 8, Ferguson 5-9 0-0 15, Richardson 5-13 2-2 13, Moffatt 2-5 1-2 6, Lynch-Daniels 2-5 0-0 5, Woodward 2-5 0-1 4, Thomson 0-1 1-2 1, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-8 63.
Halftime_Colgate 31-26. 3-Point Goals_American 4-13 (O’Neil 2-3, Beckton 1-1, Stephens 1-2, Donadio 0-1, Smalls 0-2, Knotek 0-4), Colgate 10-30 (Ferguson 5-9, Cummings 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Moffatt 1-4, Richardson 1-8). Rebounds_American 26 (Beckton 7), Colgate 33 (Records 11). Assists_American 9 (Rogers 3), Colgate 19 (Ferguson, Richardson 4). Total Fouls_American 7, Colgate 11. A_528 (1,750).
