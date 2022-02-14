Trending:
Colgate 69, Lafayette 61

February 14, 2022
LAFAYETTE (8-16)

Jenkins 3-6 0-0 8, O’Boyle 3-8 0-1 6, Quinn 4-10 0-2 8, Fulton 5-9 0-0 11, Perry 4-10 0-0 9, Brantley 3-8 0-0 8, Hines 2-2 0-0 5, Rubayo 3-4 0-0 6, Verbinskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 0-3 61.

COLGATE (15-11)

Records 10-14 1-2 21, Cummings 1-8 0-0 2, Ferguson 2-5 1-2 5, Richardson 6-11 0-2 14, Moffatt 4-8 0-1 10, Lynch-Daniels 4-5 0-0 9, Woodward 2-3 0-2 4, Thomson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-58 2-9 69.

Halftime_Colgate 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 7-23 (Jenkins 2-5, Brantley 2-6, Hines 1-1, Fulton 1-3, Perry 1-5, O’Boyle 0-3), Colgate 5-16 (Moffatt 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 1-2, Cummings 0-2, Ferguson 0-3). Rebounds_Lafayette 22 (Jenkins, Perry 6), Colgate 36 (Records 10). Assists_Lafayette 17 (Jenkins 6), Colgate 17 (Cummings 4). Total Fouls_Lafayette 13, Colgate 8.

