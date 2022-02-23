Trending:
Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:52 pm
COLGATE (19-11)

Records 11-17 3-6 25, Cummings 2-11 3-7 7, Ferguson 1-5 3-3 5, Richardson 9-10 2-4 24, Moffatt 2-4 1-2 5, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-1 6, Woodward 2-2 0-3 4, Thomson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-54 12-26 78.

HOLY CROSS (9-20)

Gates 8-17 6-8 22, Dorsey 3-5 0-0 9, Luc 5-11 0-0 12, Montgomery 5-13 0-0 12, Kenney 4-8 0-0 8, Humphrey 2-6 0-0 4, Martindale 2-3 0-0 4, Coulibaly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 6-8 71.

Halftime_Colgate 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 6-14 (Richardson 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Cummings 0-3, Ferguson 0-3), Holy Cross 7-20 (Dorsey 3-5, Luc 2-5, Montgomery 2-7, Martindale 0-1, Humphrey 0-2). Fouled Out_Dorsey. Rebounds_Colgate 38 (Records 14), Holy Cross 28 (Gates 12). Assists_Colgate 17 (Cummings, Richardson 4), Holy Cross 18 (Gates, Montgomery 5). Total Fouls_Colgate 14, Holy Cross 20. A_692 (3,600).

