Colgate 78, Lehigh 62

LEHIGH (9-16)
J.Wilson 5-8 0-0 11, Lynch 8-15 1-1 18, Higgins 4-12 0-0 10, Taylor 3-7 0-0 7, Whitney-Sidney 3-10 1-2 8, M.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Fenton 2-5 0-0 4, Betlow 0-2 0-0 0, Parolin 0-0 0-0 0, Knostman 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-0 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 1-2 1-2 4, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 3-5 62.
COLGATE (13-11)
Records 5-5 3-6 13, Cummings 8-16 3-4 19, Ferguson 3-6 0-0 8, Richardson 6-12 4-6 17, Moffatt 3-5 3-3 9, Lynch-Daniels 1-1 0-0 3, Thomson 2-3 1-1 5, Woodward 2-5 0-1 4, Louis-Jacques 0-2 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 14-21 78.
Halftime_Colgate 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 7-22 (Higgins 2-6, Chebuhar 1-1, J.Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Lynch 1-4, Knostman 0-1, M.Wilson 0-1, Betlow 0-2, Fenton 0-2), Colgate 4-16 (Ferguson 2-4, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Louis-Jacques 0-1, Moffatt 0-2, Cummings 0-5). Rebounds_Lehigh 30 (Lynch 9), Colgate 35 (Richardson 8). Assists_Lehigh 19 (Whitney-Sidney 4), Colgate 12 (Cummings, Ferguson 4). Total Fouls_Lehigh 15, Colgate 13. A_510 (1,750).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments