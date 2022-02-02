Colgate 83, Bucknell 69

BUCKNELL (5-18)

van der Heijden 1-6 0-0 3, Screen 2-4 2-5 6, Edmonds 4-4 1-1 10, Funk 6-18 2-2 17, Rice 4-8 7-8 18, Rhodes 2-3 0-0 4, Timmerman 2-5 0-2 4, Motta 2-4 1-1 5, Bascoe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 13-19 69.

COLGATE (10-11)

Records 2-3 0-0 4, Cummings 3-11 0-0 7, Ferguson 5-9 2-2 16, Richardson 4-11 1-1 10, Moffatt 8-11 2-2 24, Lynch-Daniels 3-4 0-0 8, Woodward 4-7 1-2 9, Thomson 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 31-58 7-9 83.

Halftime_Colgate 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 8-24 (Rice 3-5, Funk 3-8, Edmonds 1-1, van der Heijden 1-5, Timmerman 0-1, Bascoe 0-2, Motta 0-2), Colgate 14-28 (Moffatt 6-9, Ferguson 4-6, Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Cummings 1-4, Richardson 1-6). Rebounds_Bucknell 20 (Screen 6), Colgate 35 (Richardson, Woodward 7). Assists_Bucknell 12 (Funk 4), Colgate 23 (Cummings 9). Total Fouls_Bucknell 13, Colgate 17. A_405 (1,750).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.