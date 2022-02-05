Colgate 86, American 68

COLGATE (11-11)

Records 9-11 2-3 20, Cummings 6-13 6-6 21, Ferguson 3-5 2-2 10, Richardson 7-12 0-1 16, Moffatt 4-5 0-0 9, Lynch-Daniels 1-2 0-0 2, Woodward 2-2 0-0 4, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Light 1-1 0-0 2, Louis-Jacques 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-52 10-12 86.

AMERICAN (6-16)

Alexander 3-7 2-2 8, Beckton 5-16 2-2 13, Smalls 3-10 3-4 9, Stephens 2-7 0-0 4, O’Neil 8-10 0-1 19, Knotek 2-5 0-1 5, Delaney 3-3 3-5 9, Donadio 0-0 0-0 0, Bragg 0-1 1-2 1, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-17 68.

Halftime_Colgate 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 8-17 (Cummings 3-5, Ferguson 2-4, Richardson 2-6, Moffatt 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 0-1), American 5-12 (O’Neil 3-4, Beckton 1-2, Knotek 1-3, Bragg 0-1, Smalls 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 30 (Records 8), American 25 (Beckton 7). Assists_Colgate 13 (Cummings 4), American 9 (Smalls, Stephens 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 14, American 12. A_1,009 (4,500).

