Colgate 87, Holy Cross 60

HOLY CROSS (6-16)

Gates 3-10 0-4 6, Luc 9-15 0-0 21, Montgomery 3-7 2-2 8, Townsel 0-1 0-0 0, Kenney 1-1 0-0 2, Dorsey 2-6 0-0 5, Martindale 1-6 1-2 4, Humphrey 3-9 1-1 9, Coulibaly 1-1 3-4 5, Rabinovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 7-13 60.

COLGATE (12-11)

Records 8-11 0-0 16, Cummings 4-10 4-4 14, Ferguson 5-6 0-0 12, Richardson 3-7 1-1 9, Moffatt 5-7 0-0 14, Lynch-Daniels 3-3 0-0 8, Woodward 3-5 0-1 6, Thomson 1-5 1-2 3, Louis-Jacques 1-2 0-0 2, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-59 6-8 87.

Halftime_Colgate 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 7-29 (Luc 3-8, Humphrey 2-8, Dorsey 1-4, Martindale 1-5, Rabinovich 0-1, Montgomery 0-3), Colgate 13-23 (Moffatt 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-2, Ferguson 2-3, Richardson 2-3, Cummings 2-5, Henry 1-2, Louis-Jacques 0-1, Thomson 0-1, Woodward 0-1). Rebounds_Holy Cross 22 (Gates 6), Colgate 37 (Records 8). Assists_Holy Cross 12 (Gates 5), Colgate 24 (Woodward 6). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 16, Colgate 16.

