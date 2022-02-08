Colgate hosts Lehigh after Taylor’s 26-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 7-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (12-11, 8-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Colgate Raiders after Evan Taylor scored 26 points in Lehigh’s 80-74 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders are 7-1 on their home court. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot with 16.6 assists per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 3.9.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-5 in Patriot play. Lehigh has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won the last matchup 85-81 on Jan. 5. Keith Higgins Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Taylor is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Higgins is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

