Coll. of Charleston 66, Elon 64

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (12-9)

Burnham 2-4 0-0 4, Meeks 2-10 4-4 9, Smart 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 0-11 4-4 4, Underwood 3-4 2-4 8, Horton 2-3 3-3 8, Tucker 0-5 0-0 0, Farrar 9-15 5-5 23, Evdokimov 1-2 0-0 3, Lampten 1-1 0-0 2, Faye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 19-22 66.

ELON (7-16)

Graham 4-4 0-0 8, Hannah 1-4 0-0 2, Burford 5-11 3-4 14, McIntosh 6-17 5-5 20, Woods 1-3 3-5 5, Wooten 2-4 2-2 7, Ervin 2-5 0-0 5, Sherry 1-1 0-0 2, Junkin 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-49 14-18 64.

Halftime_Elon 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 3-23 (Horton 1-1, Evdokimov 1-2, Meeks 1-6, Burnham 0-2, Farrar 0-2, Tucker 0-2, Smith 0-8), Elon 6-17 (McIntosh 3-9, Burford 1-2, Ervin 1-2, Wooten 1-3, Woods 0-1). Fouled Out_Graham. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 32 (Tucker 8), Elon 29 (Hannah, Ervin 6). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 6 (Horton, Tucker 2), Elon 12 (Burford 4). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 19, Elon 22. A_2,690 (5,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.