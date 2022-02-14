Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75

DREXEL (12-12)
Williams 3-7 3-6 9, Bell 3-8 0-0 6, Washington 7-10 1-3 21, Wynter 6-15 0-0 13, Martin 5-9 1-1 12, Juric 1-3 2-2 5, J.Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Okros 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-59 7-12 75.
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (14-10)
Burnham 2-4 0-0 4, Meeks 6-10 1-2 13, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 3-11 7-8 15, Underwood 3-6 2-3 8, Horton 0-2 0-1 0, Tucker 4-8 0-1 9, Faye 3-4 3-3 9, Farrar 7-10 0-0 17, Lampten 1-1 0-0 2, Evdokimov 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 13-18 79.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 10-23 (Washington 6-9, Juric 1-1, Oden 1-2, Martin 1-3, Wynter 1-4, Bell 0-2, Okros 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 6-21 (Farrar 3-4, Smith 2-9, Tucker 1-2, Burnham 0-1, Evdokimov 0-1, Faye 0-1, Meeks 0-3). Fouled Out_Oden. Rebounds_Drexel 29 (Williams 11), Coll. of Charleston 35 (Underwood 7). Assists_Drexel 14 (Wynter 8), Coll. of Charleston 14 (Meeks 5). Total Fouls_Drexel 20, Coll. of Charleston 16. A_3,516 (5,100).
