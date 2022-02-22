Coll. of Charleston 83, Northeastern 72

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-12)
Burnham 5-10 0-0 10, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 5-9 4-4 18, Tucker 3-7 1-3 9, Underwood 8-14 2-2 19, Horton 2-3 2-2 7, Smart 4-4 2-2 10, Faye 2-3 0-0 4, Farrar 2-3 0-0 4, Evdokimov 1-1 0-0 2, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 11-13 83.
NORTHEASTERN (7-20)
Doherty 1-5 5-7 7, Djogo 10-15 3-4 27, Emanga 2-3 0-0 5, Telfort 4-13 2-3 11, Walters 6-8 2-2 14, Strong 2-6 2-2 8, McClintock 0-0 0-0 0, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 14-18 72.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 43-41. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 8-20 (Smith 4-8, Tucker 2-5, Horton 1-1, Underwood 1-3, Meeks 0-1, Burnham 0-2), Northeastern 8-16 (Djogo 4-7, Strong 2-5, Emanga 1-1, Telfort 1-3). Fouled Out_Telfort. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 30 (Underwood 8), Northeastern 18 (Djogo 7). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 12 (Underwood 8), Northeastern 9 (Strong 4). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 19, Northeastern 15. A_518 (6,000).
