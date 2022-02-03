Coll. of Charleston 84, William & Mary 61

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (11-9)

Burnham 4-7 1-2 11, Meeks 4-8 2-2 11, Smart 3-3 0-0 6, Smith 5-8 1-1 14, Underwood 6-9 0-0 12, Tucker 8-15 3-3 21, Horton 3-4 0-0 7, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0, Faye 0-0 2-4 2, Evdokimov 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-3 0-0 0, Sechan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 9-12 84.

WILLIAM & MARY (5-18)

Wight 4-9 2-2 10, Kochera 6-12 3-5 17, Lewis 2-7 3-4 8, Rice 2-5 0-0 5, Carroll 2-6 6-7 10, Covington 3-10 2-2 9, Ayesa 0-3 0-0 0, Hatton 1-3 0-2 2, Washburn 0-1 0-0 0, Milkereit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 16-22 61.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 9-24 (Smith 3-6, Burnham 2-5, Tucker 2-5, Horton 1-2, Meeks 1-3, Farrar 0-1, Sechan 0-1, Underwood 0-1), William & Mary 5-24 (Kochera 2-6, Rice 1-2, Covington 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Washburn 0-1, Wight 0-1, Ayesa 0-3, Carroll 0-3). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 37 (Underwood 8), William & Mary 20 (Wight 5). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 16 (Meeks 5), William & Mary 8 (Kochera, Covington 2). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 22, William & Mary 13.

