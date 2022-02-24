Coll. of Charleston 99, Delaware 96

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (16-12)
Burnham 4-7 0-0 9, Lampten 2-2 2-2 6, Smith 6-13 4-4 22, Tucker 7-12 2-3 18, Underwood 6-12 2-2 14, Horton 3-5 8-9 15, Faye 4-5 0-2 8, Smart 1-1 0-1 2, Farrar 1-2 0-0 3, Evdokimov 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 34-59 20-25 99.
DELAWARE (19-10)
Carr 4-5 2-4 10, Allen 8-15 8-10 28, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Asamoah 1-5 5-6 8, Nelson 8-15 4-4 23, Davis 8-11 4-6 20, Painter 2-4 0-1 4, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 23-31 96.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 49-32. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 11-20 (Smith 6-10, Tucker 2-3, Burnham 1-2, Farrar 1-2, Horton 1-3), Delaware 9-21 (Allen 4-8, Nelson 3-6, Anderson 1-2, Asamoah 1-5). Fouled Out_Lampten. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 31 (Underwood 11), Delaware 17 (Nelson, Davis 5). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 16 (Underwood 8), Delaware 11 (Allen 4). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 23, Delaware 20. A_1,706 (5,000).
