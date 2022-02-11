On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 11

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 66

___

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!