Thursday, Feb. 17
EAST
Bryant 75, CCSU 61
IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56
LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44
Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46
St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 55
SOUTH
East Carolina 65, South Florida 57
Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63
Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65
Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56
S. Virginia 80, Averett 74
Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55
Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61
MIDWEST
Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69
Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.