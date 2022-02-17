Trending:
The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 1:01 pm
Thursday, Feb. 17

EAST

Bryant 75, CCSU 61

IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56

LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44

Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46

St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 55

SOUTH

East Carolina 65, South Florida 57

Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63

Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65

Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56

S. Virginia 80, Averett 74

Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55

Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61

MIDWEST

Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69

Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79

___

