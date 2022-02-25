Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Friday, Feb. 25
Princeton 74, Harvard 67
Akron 91, Ohio 83
Hawaii 63, Cal Poly 54
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.