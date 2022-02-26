Saturday, Feb. 26
EAST
Elon 67, Northeastern 54
Mount St. Mary’s 65, CCSU 46
New Hampshire 66, Binghamton 62
Rhode Island 70, Duquesne 54
UMBC 93, Maine 79
SOUTH
E. Kentucky 72, Bellarmine 58
Florida 84, Georgia 72
Florida Gulf Coast 76, Jacksonville 69
Furman 94, The Citadel 59
Mississippi St. 74, Vanderbilt 69
North Florida 74, Stetson 69, OT
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 81, Detroit 78
Marquette 64, Butler 56
Michigan St. 68, Purdue 65
Toledo 88, Miami (Ohio) 73
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 66, Oklahoma St. 62, OT
