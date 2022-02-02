College Football National Signings

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Ajay Allen, rb, 5-11, 182, Neville, Monroe, La.
Chase Androff, te, 6-6, 230, Lakeville South, Lakeville, Minn.
Jake Appleget, edge, 6-4, 210, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln, Neb.
Janiran Bonner, wr, 6-1, 193, Cedar Grove, Ellenwood, Ga.
Decoldest Crawford, wr, 6-1, 178, Green Oaks, Shreveport, La.
Justin Evans-Jenkins, iol, 6-2, 270, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.
Jaeden Gould, cb, 6-2, 190, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
Anthony Grant, rb, 5-11, 210, New Mexico Military Institue, Rosewell, N.M.
Malcolm Hartzog, cb, 5-10, 175, Jefferson Davis County, Prentiss, Miss.
Ernest Hausmann, lb, 6-3, 205, Columbus, Columbus, Neb.
Emmett Johnson , rb, 6-0, 183, Academy of Holy Angels, Minneapolis, Minn.
Victor Jones Jr., wr, 6-2, 184, Olympia, Orlando, Fla.
Jalil Martin, wr, 6-3, 190, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Javier Morton, s, 6-2, 197, Garden City C.C., Garden City, Kan.
Deshon Singleton, s, 6-3, 200, Hutchinson CC, Hutchinson, Neb.
Gage Stenger, lb, 6-2, 200, Millard South, Omaha, Neb.
Brodie Tagaloa, te, 6-4, 260, De La Salle, San Francisco, Calif.
Richard Torres, qb, 6-5, 210, Southside, San Antonio, Texas
Marcus Allen, db, 6-2, 175, Walton, Marietta, Ga.
Beau Atkinson, edge, 6-6, 240, Leesville Road, Raleigh, N.C.
Deuce Caldwell, lb, 6-1, 210, Mauldin, Mauldin, S.C.
Tychaun Chapman, wr, 5-10, 175, Landstown, Virginia Beach, Va.
Sebastian Cheeks, lb, 6-3, 220, Evanston Township, Evanston, Ill.
Trevyon Green, ol, 6-7, 345, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.
Andre Greene Jr., wr, 6-3, 185, St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, Va.
Omarion Hampton, rb, 6-1, 220, Cleveland, Clayton, N.C.
Malaki Hamrick, ol, 6-4, 205, Shelby, Shelby, N.C.
Will Hardy, db, 6-2, 190, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, Ga.
Conner Harrell, qb, 6-1, 190, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.
Tayon Holloway, db, 6-1, 170, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.
Bryson Jennings, ol, 6-6, 240, Clover Hill, Midlothian, Va.
Justin Kanyuk, ol, 6-6, 315, Bethlehem Catholic, Bethlehem, Pa.
George Pettaway, rb, 5-11, 190, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, Suffolk, Va.
Zach Rice, ot, 6-6, 282, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.
Travis Shaw, dl, 6-5, 330, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.
Qualon Farrar, rb, 5-7, 180, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Cam Robertson, edge, 6-4, 230, Plano, Plano, Texas
Dameon Smallwood, iol, 6-4, 330, Denison, Denison, Texas
Ethan Wesloski, lb, 6-2, 225, McKinney Boyd, McKinney, Texas
Jax Van Zandt, lb, 6-1, 200, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.
Braydon Brus, ath, 6-2, 206, Glendora, Glendora, Calif.
Austin Firestone, dl, 6-5, 260, Niceville, Niceville, Fla.
Robert Fitzgerald, s, 5-11, 200, Jesuit, Dallas, Texas
Brendan Flakes, dl, 6-3½, 245, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.
Reggie Fleurima, wr, 6-2, 200, Naperville Central, Naperville, Ill.
Nick Herzog, ot, 6-4, 270, Blue Valley, Stilwell, Kan.
Joseph Himon II, rb, 5-9, 175, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Ark.
Jack Lausch, qb, 6-2, 180, Brother Rice, Oak Lawn, Ill.
Danny McGuire, ot, 6-5, 270, Marist, Chicago, Ill.
Chris Petrucci, te, 6-5, 210, Maine South, Park Ridge, Ill.
Anto Saka, edge, 6-2, 230, Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Md.
Evan Smith, ath, 5-9, 167, Oak Mountain, Birmingham, Ala.
Kenny Soares, lb, 6-3, 215, Avon Old Farms, New Canaan, Conn.
Braden Turner, cb, 5-11, 175, McGill Toolen, Mobile, Ala.
Devin Turner, s, 6-2, 190, Lone Star, Frisco, Texas
Steve Angeli, qb, 6-3, 215, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
Jayden Bellamy, cb, 5-11, 175, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J.
Joshua Burnham, lb, 6-4, 225, Central, Traverse City, Mich.
Ty Chan, ot, 6-6, 300, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.
Ashton Craig, ot, 6-5, 283, Lawrenceburg, Lawrenceburg, Ind.
Tyson Ford, dl, 6-5, 260, John Burroughs School, Saint Louis, Mo.
Aiden Gobaira, dl, 6-6, 235, Chantilly, Chantilly, Va.
Donovan Hinish, dl, 6-2, 275, Central Catholic, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Bryce McFerson, p, 6-1, 175, Metrolina Christian Academy, Indian Trail, N.C.
Tobias Merriweather, wr, 6-4, 185, Union, Camas, Wash.
Jaden Mickey, cb, 5-11½, 175, Centennial, Corona, Calif.
Benjamin Morrison, cb, 6-0½, 175, Brophy College Preparatory, Phoenix, Ariz.
Jadarian Price, rb, 5-11, 180, Denison, Denison, Texas
Eli Raridon, te, 6-6, 228, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa
Billy Schrauth, iol, 6-5, 300, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond Du Lac, Wis.
Jaylen Sneed, lb, 6-2, 210, Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Holden Staes, te, 6-4, 230, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Joey Tanona, ot, 6-5, 295, Zionsville, Zionsville, Ind.
Niuafe Tuihalamaka, lb, 6-2, 235, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Aamil Wagner, ot, 6-6, 265, Wayne, Dayton, Ohio
Nolan Ziegler, lb, 6-4, 210, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Omari Abor, edge, 6-4, 240, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas
Kojo Antwi, wr, 6-0, 190, Lambert, Suwanee, Ga.
Devin Brown, qb, 6-3, 190, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah
Jyaire Brown, cb, 6-0, 178, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio
Kaleb Brown, wr, 5-11, 177, St. Rita, Chicago, Ill.
Caleb Burton, wr, 6-0, 165, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas
Bennett Christian, te, 6-6, 235, Allatoona, Acworth, Ga.
Caden Curry, dl, 6-3, 250, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.
George Fitzpatrick, ot, 6-6, 285, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Kyion Grayes, wr, 6-0, 175, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
Dallan Hayden, rb, 5-11, 195, Christian Brothers, Memphis, Tenn.
Avery Henry, ot, 6-6, 305, St. Clairsville, Saint Clairsville, Ohio
C.J. Hicks, lb, 6-3, 215, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio
Carson Hinzman, iol, 6-4, 280, Saint Croix Central, Hammond, Wis.
Kenyatta Jackson, edge, 6-5, 235, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Hero Kanu, dl, 6-5, 293, Santa Margarita Catholic, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
Gabe Powers, lb, 6-4, 230, Marysville, Marysville, Ohio
Kye Stokes, ath, 6-2, 185, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.
Sonny Styles, s, 6-4, 215, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Tegra Tshabola, ot, 6-6, 350, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio
Ryan Turner, cb, 6-0, 180, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Nicholas Anderson, wr, 6-3½, 195, Katy, Katy, Texas
Jovantae Barnes, rb, 5-11, 185, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.
Jamarrien Burt, wr, 6-0, 165, Lake Weir HS, Ocala, Fla.
Nick Evers, qb, 6-3, 188, Flower Mound, Flower Mound, Texas
Jayden Gibson, wr, 6-5, 185, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.
Gracen Halton, de, 6-3, 250, St. Augustine HS, San Diego
Kaden Helms, te, 6-5, 222, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.
Kevonte Henry, lb, 6-3, 220, Leuzinger HS, Los Angeles
Jaren Kanak, ath, 6-2, 210, Hays HS, Hays, Kan.
Kip Lewis, lb, 6-1, 200, Carthage, Carthage, Texas
Jason Llewellyn, te, 6-5, 240, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
Kobie McKinzie, lb, 6-2, 245, Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock, Texas
Cedric Roberts, dl, 6-3, 275, Hendrickson, Pflugerville, Texas
Jayden Rowe, cb, 6-3, 210, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
Gavin Sawchuk, rb, 5-11, 185, Valor Christian, Littleton, Colo.
Jacob Sexton, ot, 6-5, 285, Deer Creek, Edmond, Okla.
Robert Spears-Jennings, s, 6-1, 195, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Alton Tarber, dl, 6-1½, 305, Deerfield Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Jake Taylor, ot, 6-6, 290, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
R Mason Thomas, edge, 6-2, 215, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Gentry Williams, cb, 6-0, 170, Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla.
Xavier Benson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Tyler Junior College, Texarkana, Texas
CJ Brown, rb, 5-11, 175, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.
DeSean Brown, edge, 6-3, 230, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.
Gabe Brown, lb, 6-2, 210, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.
Landon Dean, ath, 6-4, 230, Frontenac, Frontenac, Kan.
Davis Dotson, lb, 6-3, 230, Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Epps, cb, 6-3, 180, Chaminade, Saint Louis, Mo.
Seleti Fevaleaki, dt, 6-2, 280, Salt lake City, Utah
Mason Gilkey, wr, 6-4, 185, Pawhuska, Pawhuska, Okla.
Ollie Gordon, rb, 6-1, 210, Trinity, Euless, Texas
Calvin Harvey, ot, 6-8, 330, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas
Jaleel Johnson, dl, 6-4, 235, Putnam City North, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Stephon Johnson, wr, 6-0, 175, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Austin Kawecki, ot, 6-4, 265, Lebanon Trail, Frisco, Texas
Dylahn McKinney, cb, 6-0, 175, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas
Braylin Presley, ath, 5-7, 155, Bixby, Bixby, Okla.
Garret Rangel, qb, 6-2, 175, Lone Star, Frisco, Texas
Tabry Shettron, te, 6-4, 215, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.
Talyn Shettron, wr, 6-3, 185, Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla.
Tyrone Webber, ot, 6-5, 290, New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, N.M.
Mario Easterly, wr, 6-0, 180, Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, Pa.
Ahmarian Granger, ath, 6-0, 170, Maury, Norfolk, Va.
Peter Kikwata, wr, 6-1, 170, Northwest, Germantown, Md.
Ryan Nolan, iol, 6-4, 310, Deep Creek, Chesapeake, Va.
Jaylon White, de, 6-3, 220, Kempsville, Virginia Beach, Va.
Maarten Woudsma, ol, 6-5, 300, Oscar Frommel Smith, Chesapeake, Va.
Jahlil Florence, cb, 6-1½, 180, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.
Dave Iuli, ol, 6-4, 330, Puyallup, Puyallup, Wash.
Devon Jackson, lb, 6-2, 200, Burke, Omaha, Neb.
Jordan James, rb, 5-10, 205, Oakland, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Anthony Jones, ath, 6-5, 240, Liberty HS, Henderson, Nev.
Justius Lowe, ath, 6-1, 185, Lake Oswego HS, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Sir Mells, dl, 6-4, 310, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.
Ben Roberts, dl, 6-4, 290, East, Salt Lake City, Utah
Kawika Rogers, ol, 6-5, 325, Kapaa HS, Kapaa, Hawaii
Harrison Taggart, lb, 6-2, 200, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah
Khamari Terrell, cb, 6-0, 180, Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas
Jalil Tucker, ath, 6-0, 180, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.
Trejon Williams, s, 6-0, 195, Jefferson, Portland, Ore.
Michael Wooten, ot, 6-6, 290, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.
Ryan Cooper, cb, 6-0, 175, Colleg of San Mateo, San Mateo, Calif.
Nathan Elu, ot, 6-5, 295, Junipero Serra, San Mateo, Calif.
Takari Hickle, dl, 6-4, 240, Tenino, Tenino, Wash.
Melvin Jordan, lb, 5-11, 215, Calvary Christian, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Dylan Lopez, iol, 6-2, 285, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Carlos Mack, s, 6-1, 175, Clovis, Fresno, Calif.
Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, edge, 6-5, 220, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.
Damien Martinez, rb, 5-10, 220, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas
Sam Mason, wr, 6-2, 185, Charter Oak, Covina, Calif.
Kord Shaw, ath, 6-2, 205, Bonneville, Ogden, Utah
Jacob Strand, ot, 6-5, 240, Canby, Canby, Ore.
Noble Thomas, cb, 6-1, 185, University, Orange City, Fla.
Travis Throckmorton, qb, 6-3, 205, Simi Valley, Simi Valley, Calif.
Jack Velling, te, 6-5, 225, Seattle Prep School, Seattle, Wash.
Luka Vincic, ot, 6-5, 275, Bothell, Bothell, Wash.
Quincy Wright, dl, 6-2, 270, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas
Drew Allar, qb, 6-4½, 228, Medina, Medina, Ohio
Kaytron Allen, rb, 5-11, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Kaleb Artis, dl, 6-4, 290, St Francis Preparatory School, Fresh Meadows, N.Y.
Alex Bacchetta, p, 6-3, 200, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Abdul Carter, lb, 6-4, 235, La Salle College, Glenside, Pa.
Jerry Cross, te, 6-6, 257, King, Milwaukee, Wis.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, dl, 6-5, 250, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
Cristian Driver, s, 5-11, 185, Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas
Zane Durant, dl, 6-1, 251, Lake Nona, Orlando, Fla.
Omari Evans, cb, 6-0, 170, Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas
Mehki Flowers, ath, 6-1, 190, Central Dauphin East, Harrisburg, Pa.
Vega Ioane, iol, 6-4, 320, Graham-Kapowsin, Graham, Wash.
Anthony Ivey, wr, 6-0, 190, Manheim Township, Lancaster, Pa.
Tyler Johnson, wr, 6-0, 175, Magna Vista, Ridgeway, Va.
Maleek McNeil, ot, 6-7, 340, Walter Panas, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.
Cam Miller, cb, 6-0, 180, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Tyrece Mills, s, 6-0, 205, Lackawanna C.C., Scranton, Pa.
J.B. Nelson, ot, 6-6, 310, Lackawanna CC, Scranton, Pa.
Beau Pribula, qb, 6-2, 215, Central York, York, Pa.
Kaden Saunders, wr, 5-10, 172, Westerville South, Westerville, Ohio
Drew Shelton, ot, 6-5, 290, Downingtown West, Downingtown, Pa.
Nicholas Singleton, rb, 6-0, 210, Governor Mifflin, Reading, Pa.
Ken Talley, edge, 6-3, 230, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.
KJ Winston, s, 6-1, 190, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Keon Wylie, lb, 6-2, 210, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Ryan Baer, ol, 6-6, 335, North, Eastlake, Ohio
Addison Copeland, wr, 6-2, 175, Western New York Maritime Charter School, Buffalo, N.Y.
Sean Fitzsimmons, dl, 6-3, 290, Central Valley, Monaca, Pa.
Ryland Gandy, db, 6-0, 170, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Sam Vander Haar, p, 6-0, 180, ProKick Australia
Kyle Louis, lb, 5-11, 200, East Orange Campus, East Orange, N.J.
Isaiah Montgomery, ol, 6-4, 290, Landstown, Virginia Beach, Va.
Che Nwabuko, wr, 5-10, 165, Manor, Manor, Texas
Marquan Pope, lb, 6-1, 210, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Jimmy Scott, dl, 6-2, 250, St. Francis, Hamburg, N.Y.
Brady Allen, qb, 6-5, 210, Gibson Southern, Fort Branch, Ind.
Jordan Buchanan, s, 6-0½, 165, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Nic Caraway, dl, 6-3, 240, Bryan, Bryan, Texas
Vince Carpenter, ot, 6-5, 275, Red Bank Catholic, Little Silver, N.J.
JP Deeter, dl, 6-4, 265, Manvel, Manvel, Texas
Curtis Deville, wr, 6-1, 180, Iowa, Iowa, La.
Joseph Jefferson II, s, 6-0, 190, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.
Charlie Kenrich, ath, 6-4, 220, Lakota East, Middletown, Ohio
Max Klare, te, 6-4, 225, St. Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jimmy Liston, iol, 6-4½, 310, Fenwick, Oak Park, Ill.
Kentrell Marks, rb, 6-1, 180, Valley Forge, Cleveland, Ohio
Domanick Moon, lb, 6-2, 218, R Nelson Snider, Fort Wayne, Ind.
André Oben, ot, 6-4, 280, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Mariere Omonode, dl, 6-1, 260, West Lafayette, West Lafayette, Ind.
Roman Pitre, ath, 6-5, 215, University Lab, Baton Rouge, La.
Malachi Preciado, iol, 6-2, 265, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.
Zion Steptoe, wr, 6-0, 170, Memorial, Frisco, Texas
Joe Strickland, dl, 6-4, 250, Brebeuf Jesuit, Indianapolis, Ind.
Terence Thomas, ath, 5-11, 185, Boardman, Youngstown, Ohio
Cross Watson, ot, 6-5, 270, Portage Central, Portage, Mich.
Davion Carter, dl, 6-0, 290, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas
Miguel Cedeno, ot, 6-7, 295, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Tyson Flowers, s, 6-0, 180, Southwest Christian, Fort Worth, Texas
Quinton Jackson, ath, 5-9, 180, North Crowley, Fort Worth, Texas
Rawson MacNeill, wr, 6-5, 190, Walton, Marietta, Ga.
A.J. Padgett, qb, 6-3, 210, Rick Reedy, Frisco, Texas
Braylen Walker, wr, 5-11, 175, Lakes Charles College Prep, Lake Charles, La.
DJ Allen, dl, 6-7, 225, Leo HS, Leo, Ind.
Jacob Allen, iol, 6-6, 270, Hun School , Princeton, N.J.
Thomas Amankwaa, s, 6-0, 180, Hillsborough, Hillsborough, N.J.
Kwabena Asamoah, iol, 6-4, 295, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Samuel Brown, rb, 6-1, 195, La Salle College, Glenside, Pa.
Dantae Chin, iol, 6-4, 290, Cypress Bay, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Joe De Croce, ot, 6-6, 290, Northern Valley Regional, Demarest, N.J.
Kenny Fletcher, edge, 6-4, 215, Delran, Delran, N.J.
Mike Higgins, te, 6-6, 230, Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.
Anthony Johnson, lb, 6-1, 230, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.
Nelson Monegro, ot, 6-7, 260, Union City, Union City, N.J.
Q’yaeir Price, dl, 6-2, 255, DePaul Catholic, Wayne, N.J.
Rashad Rochelle, wr, 5-11, 170, Springfield, Springfield, Ill.
Emir Stinette, iol, 6-5, 380, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Moses Walker, lb, 6-2, 220, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Taj White, ot, 6-5, 280, Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J.
Zilan Williams, cb, 6-2, 175, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Dylan Frazier, dl, 6-5, 250, McKinney North, McKinney, Texas
Rhett Larson, ot, 6-4, 280, A&M Consolidated, College Station, Texas
RJ Maryland, ath, 6-4, 210, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas
Isaiah Smith, edge, 6-4, 210, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia
Jacob Waller, ot, 6-4½, 284, Arlington, Arlington, Texas
