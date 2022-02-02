College Football National Signings

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Kaeo Akana, lb, 6-3, 217, President Theodore Roosevelt, Honolulu, Hawaii
Lander Barton, lb, 6-4, 221, Brighton, Salt Lake City, Utah
Elijah Davis, db, 6-1, 165, Auburndale, Auburndale, Fla.
Jaylon Glover, rb, 5-8, 211, Lake Gibson, Lakeland, Fla.
Nate Johnson, qb, 6-1, 195, Clovis, Clovis, Calif.
Tao Johnson, db, 6-1, 179, Thunder Ridge, Idaho Falls, Idaho
Logan Kendall, te, 6-3, 273, Cheney, Cheney, Wash.
Chase Kennedy, dl, 6-3, 224, Episcopal School of Dallas, Dallas, Texas
Tyler Knaak, ol, 6-6, 316, Brighton, Salt Lake City, Utah
Jocelyn Malaska, db, 6-1, 172, Bethany, Bethany, Okla.
Sidney Mbanasor, wr, 6-5, 215, Pflugerville HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Justin Medlock, lb, 6-1, 210, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Landon Morris, te, 6-6, 210, Nazareth Academy, Indianapolis, Ind.
Keith Olson, ol, 6-6, 295, Napavine, Napavine, Wash.
Ryan Peppins, wr, 5-8, 149, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.
Chris Reed, wr, 6-1, 188, Wekiva, Apopka, Fla.
Brandon Rose, qb, 6-3, 210, Murrieta Valley, Murrieta, Calif.
Carson Tabaracci, ath, 6-2, 219, Park City, Park City, Utah
Keanu Tanuvasa, dl, 6-3, 268, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Dallas Vakalahi, dl, 6-2, 307, West, Salt Lake City, Utah
Sione Vaki, db, 6-0, 207, Liberty, Antioch, Calif.
Luke Seib, te, 6-4, 220, Blue Springs South, Blue Springs, Mo.
Owen Pewee, lb, 6-3, 187, Cy Park, Cypress, Texas
Ben Rios, ot, 6-5, 270, Central Catholic, San Antonio, Texas
Diego Tello, qb, 6-0½, 202, Bowie, Austin, Texas
Brandon Tennison, qb, 5-10, 177, Gilmer, Gilmer, Texas
Houston Thomas, te, 6-4, 215, College Station, College Station, Texas
Jace Wilson, wr, 6-4, 185, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Darren Agu, edge, 6-6, 225, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.
Trudell Berry, ath, 6-0, 180, Lee, Baytown, Texas
Bryce Cowan, lb, 6-3½, 200, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.
BJ Diakite, ath, 6-3, 220, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.
Drew Dickey, qb, 6-1, 204, Regents School, Austin, Texas
Maurice Edwards, rb, 6-0, 198, Warren Township, Gurnee, Ill.
Quantaves Gaskins, cb, 6-1, 180, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.
Chase Gillespie, rb, 5-9, 180, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.
Levi Harber, ot, 6-5, 265, Montrose HS, Montrose, Mich.
Bradley Mann, dl, 6-6, 260, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jorden Manu, ot, 6-3, 320, Washington, Lakewood, Wash.
Jayden McGowan, wr, 5-9, 170, Laurens District 55, Laurens, S.C.
Grayson Morgan, ot, 6-5, 270, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Leyton Nelson, ot, 6-4, 275, Boone, Orlando, Fla.
Yilanan Ouattara, DL, 6-5, 274, Germany
Andrew Paige, wr, 6-4, 205, Beech, Hendersonville, Tenn.
Langston Patterson, lb, 6-1, 220, CPA, Nashville, Tenn.
Jadais Richard, lb, 6-1, 205, West Monroe, West Monroe, La.
Savion Riley, ath, 6-2, 190, Kennesaw Mountain, Acworth, Ga.
Steven Sannieniola, s, 6-2, 180, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
David Siegel, ot, 6-6, 260, Hun School , New Canaan, Conn.
Cole Spence, te, 6-6, 220, Mount Pisgah Christian School, Alpharetta, Ga.
AJ Swann, qb, 6-2½, 200, Cherokee, Canton, Ga.
Jeffrey Ugo, s, 6-1, 180, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas
Daveon Walker, wr, 6-2, 180, Warner Robins, Warner Robins, Ga.
Linus Zunk, dl, 6-6, 235, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.
Walter Taylor, QB, 6-5, 210, Jackson Ala
Dawson Alters, ol, 6-2, 275, Miami, Fla.
Tapuvae Amaama, ol, 6-4, 330, Lehi, Ut.
Will Bettridge, k, 5-10, 156, Gulliver Prep, Miami, Fla.
McKale Boley, ol, 6-6, 305, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Stevie Bracey, lb, 6-0, 219, Lovett School, Atlanta, Ga.
Xavier Brown, rb, 5-11, 175, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington, Ky.
Devin Chandler, wr, 6-0, 178, Hough/Wisconsin, Huntersville, N.C.
Delaney Crawford, ath, 6-3, 180, Corona, Corona, Calif.
Houston Curry, ol, 6-7, 265, Fountain Inn, S.C.
Noah DeMeritt, ol, 6-6, 345, Kingsland, Ga.
Karson Gay, te, 6-3, 226, Boyd-Buchanan School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Terrell Jones, dl, 6-5, 260, Hoover, Ala.
Davis Lane, qb, 6-1, 184, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.
Trey McDonald, lb, 6-4, 212, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Blake Steen, ol, 6-5, 318, Miami, Fla.
Dakota Twitty, wr, 6-5, 213, Thomas Jefferson Class Academy, Mooresboro, N.C.
Sean Wilson, wr, 6-5, 214, Canarsie, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Devin Alves, de, 6-3, 180, Melbourne Fla.
Keyshawn Burgos, de, 6-5, 235, Matoaca, Chesterfield, Va.
Xavier Chaplin, ot, 6-6, 355, Whale Branch, Seabrook, S.C.
Mansoor Delane, s, 6-1, 178, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.
Johnny Dickson, ol, 6-3, 310, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bryce Duke, rb, 5-11, 196, Tuscarora, Leesburg, Va.
Devin Farrell, qb, 6-0, 192, Milton, Alpharetta, Ga.
Johnny Garrett, ot, 6-5, 265, Boston College, Scituate, Mass.
Harrison Saint Germain, te, 6-4, 230, Westfield, Chantilly, Va.
Gunner Givens, dl, 6-5, 270, Lord Botetourt, Daleville, Va.
Benji Gosnell, te, 6-5, 240, Carroll County, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Tucker Holloway, wr, 6-2, 178, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Ga.
Cam Johnson, cb, 6-0, 165, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Lemar Law, dt, 6-5, 280, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.
John Love, k, 5-11, 155, Spartanburg, Spartanburg, S.C.
Brody Meadows, ot, 6-6, 280, Graham, Bluefield, Va.
Braelin Moore, dl, 6-3, 290, Freedom , Bethlehem, Pa.
Kyree Moyston, de, 6-4, 220, King’s Fork, Suffolk, Va.
Rashaud Pernell, dt, 6-4, 250, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Reid Pulliam, lb, 6-3, 220, Life Christian Academy, Belton, Texas
Daequan Wright, te, 6-4, 230, Perry, Perry, Ga.
Wyatt Anderson, ol, 6-3, 295, The Heritage School, Newnan, Ga.
Anthony Brackenridge, s, 6-2, 190, Sandalwood, Jacksonville, Fla.
Tom Ellard, p, 6-2, 190, ProKick Australia
Turner Helton, qb, 6-3, 170, Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
Keaton Law, de, 6-3, 240, Saraland, Saraland, Ala.
Marcus Patterson, de, 6-3, 235, Crestview, Crestview, Fla.
Luke Slusher, ot, 6-5, 285, Beechwood, Ft Mitchell, Ky.
Evan Wibberley, ot, 6-5, 270, Dixie Heights, Ft Mitchell, Ky.
Tommy Bebie, lb, 6-0, 201, Rocky River, Rocky River, Ohio
Tate Carney, rb, 5-10, 202, Davie County, Mocksville, N.C.
Demond Claiborne, rb, 5-9, 187, King William, King William, Va.
Jaydn Girard, wr, 6-0, 165, Jesuit, Tampa, Fla.
Jamare Glasker, db, 6-0, 170, Potomac, Temple Hills Md.
Brett Griffis, qb, 6-0, 187, Broad Run, Ashburn, Va.
Wesley Grimes, wr, 6-2, 170, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.
Eli Hall, dl, 6-3, 262, Crest, Shelby, N.C.
Andre Hodge, db, 5-11, 166, Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C.
Derrell Johnson, ol, 6-3, 272, Riverside, Jacksonville, Fla.
Harry Lodge, te, 6-6, 230, Belmont, Mass.
Zamari Stevenson, db, 5-11, 160, Statesville, Statesville, N.C.
Jalen Swindell, dl, 6-2, 316, Julius L. Chambers, Charlotte, N.C.
Denzel Boston, wr, 6-3, 180, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup, Wash.
Parker Brailsford, ol, 6-2, 275, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Tristan Dunn, ath, 6-3, 185, Sumner HS, Sumner, Wash.
Jaivion Green, cb, 6-1, 190, Lamar HS, Houston
Lance Holtzclaw, olb, 6-4, 200, Desert Ridge, Mesa, Ariz.
Demario King, s, 6-2, 205, Cerritos College, Norwalk, Calif.
Ryan Otton, te, 6-6, 225, Tumwater, Olympia, Wash.
Armon Parker, dt, 6-3, 270, Fordson HS, Dearborn, Mich.
Jayvon Parker, dt, 6-3, 270, Fordson HS, Dearborn, Mich.
Taariq Al-Uqdah, lb, 6-0, 202, Inglewood, Inglewood, Calif.
Tony Carter, db, 5-11, 201, Jacksonville, Fla.
Hudson Cedarland, lb, 6-3, 215, Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor, Wash.
Andre Dollar, te, 6-5½, 230, Mustang, Mustang, Okla.
Bryce Grays, s, 5-11, 190, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Sugar Land, Texas
Jaylen Jenkins, rb, 5-8, 166, Allen, Texas
David Johnson, db, 6-2, 174, Hooks, Texas
Sam Lockett III, db, 6-1, 205, Spokane, Wash.
John Mateer, qb, 6-0, 200, Little Elm HS, Little Elm, Texas
Zack Miller, ol, 6-7, 308, Yorba Linda, Calif
Landon Roaten, ol, 6-5, 285, Tomball, Texas
Luke Roaten, ol, 6-5, 265, Tomball, Texas
Javan Robinson, cb, 5-11, 165, West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla.
Djouvensky Schlenbaker, rb, 6-1½, 210, Squalicum, Bellingham, Wash.
Jakobus Seth, edge, 6-3, 281, Lakewood, Arlington, Wash.
Leyton Smithson, wr, 6-2, 190, Squalicum, Bellingham, Wash.
Reece Sylvester, s, 5-11, 175, Sterling HS, Houston
Eric Wilder, ot, 6-5, 280, Syracuse, Syracuse, Utah
Kendall Williams, dt, 6-3, 280, Abraham Lincoln HS, San Diego
Jeremiah Aaron, wr, 6-0, 185, Navarro College, Corsicana, Texas
Mumu Bin-Wahad, cb, 6-0, 180, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Cortez Braham, wr, 6-2, 200, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kan.
Aric Burton, dl, 6-5, 210, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Lyn-J Dixon, rb, 5-10, 195, Clemson University, Clemson,S.C.
De’Carlo Donaldson, te, 6-2, 215, Gulliver Prep, Miami, Fla.
Maurice Hamilton, iol, 6-4, 335, Cleveland Heights, Cleveland, Ohio
Raleigh Collins III, lb, 6-3, 185, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.
Charlie Katarincic, ot, 6-5, 285, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.
Lee Kpogba, olb, 6-1, 220, East Mississippi Community College, Scooba, Miss.
Travious Lathan, lb, 6-1, 205, Gulliver Prep, Miami, Fla.
Zeiqui Lawton, de, 6-3, 240, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Landen Livingston, iol, 6-4, 290, Leo HS, Leo, Ind.
Nicco Marchiol, qb, 6-2, 216, Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz.
Marques McLaurin, s, 6-1, 200, Jones County Junior College, Ellisville, Miss.
Corbin Page, te, 6-5, 243, Spring Valley, Huntington, W.Va.
Asani Redwood, dl, 6-3, 260, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.
Jacolby Spells, cb, 6-0, 170, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Christion Stokes, ath, 6-0, 180, Harper Woods, Harper Woods, Mich.
Oliver Straw, p, 6-2, 220, ProKick Australia
Sullivan Weidman, ot, 6-6, 300, Dexter School, Brookline, Mass.
Jarel Williams, wr, 6-2, 185, Saraland, Saraland, Ala.
Tyrin Woodby, cb, 6-1, 170, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Vinny Anthony, wr, 6-1, 170, Louisville Male, Louisville, Ky.
Austin Brown, s, 6-1, 195, Johnston City, Johnston City, Ill.
Joe Brunner, ot, 6-6, 300, Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee, Wis.
Myles Burkett, qb, 6-2, 205, Franklin, Franklin, Wis.
Avyonne Jones, cb, 5-11, 180, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas
A’Khoury Lyde, cb, 5-10, 170, DePaul Catholic, Wayne, N.J.
Tommy McIntosh, wr, 6-5, 203, Dewitt, Dewitt, Mich.
Tristan Monday, lb, 6-4, 240, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Curtis Neal, dl, 6-1, 290, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Barrett Nelson, ot, 6-6, 255, Stoughton, Stoughton, Wis.
JT Seagreaves, te, 6-6, 225, Monroe, Monroe, Wis.
Aidan Vaughan, lb, 6-3, 215, Walled Lake Western, Walled Lake, Mich.
Cade Yacamelli, ath, 6-0, 195, Penn Trafford, Harrison City, Pa.
